Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: The price of gold slipped down marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures were down 0.11% or Rs 52 at Rs 48,776 per 10 grams. Silver futures rose 0.01% or Rs 9 to Rs 65,565 per kg.

As per the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, the spot gold is priced at Rs 49,235 per 10 gram. Silver is priced at Rs 66,486 per kilogram.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee depreciates against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the international market, spot gold is trading at $ 1845.48 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $ 1846.80 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% to $ 24.57 per ounce, platinum eased 0.6% to $ 1,025.33 and palladium dropped 0.7% to $ 2,047.13.