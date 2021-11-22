Fight to clean up our earth ! French Min takes on a new initiative: news follows

On Sunday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that France and the United Arab Emirates will collaborate on new energy initiatives, including renewables and hydrogen fuel.

‘We want to engage with the UAE on this fight against climate change, and we aim to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050,’ Le Maire told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

As France’s economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the minister urged for economic and investment cooperation, citing investments in new supply chains as one of the reasons for his visit to the Gulf country.

‘It’s time to give our countries’ economic partnership a new boost,’ he remarked.