‘If we form govt, all adult women will get Rs 1,000 a month’: Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, stated on Monday that if his party wins the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022, every woman aged 18 and above will receive Rs 1000 per month in her bank account.

‘It will be the world’s largest ‘women allowance’ scheme to be implemented by any government ever. Each woman above 18 years of age in each household will get Rs 1,000 every month in their bank accounts’, he added.

Elderly women who receive an old-age pension would continue to receive it in addition to the Rs 1,000 that will be deposited to their accounts, according to Kejriwal, who began his two-day Punjab visit on Monday as part of the AAP’s ‘Mission Punjab’ campaign.

In a clear hit at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Kejriwal stated, ‘these days a ‘nakli Kejriwal’ is roaming in Punjab. Whatever I promise, he announces it the next day but doesn’t implement it. Beware of him. Only asli Kejriwal can fulfil what he promises’.

In the next month, as part of the AAP’s ‘Mission Punjab’, Kejriwal will travel across the state to mobilise support for the forthcoming state elections.

Kejriwal has already pledged up to 300 units of free energy for each family in Punjab, as well as 24-hour electricity and free treatment and medicines at government hospitals if elected in the next assembly elections.

The AAP, which was formed in 2012, was the largest opposition party in Punjab during the last assembly election, but party leaders stated that they expected the party to do better this time.