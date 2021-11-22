India Meteorological Department predicts widespread rainfall in south India

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next five days.

IMD has issued a yellow alert from Monday till Thursday in Kerala. The national weather forecasting agency has advised fishermen not venture into the sea as strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over the East-central and adjoining West central Arabian Sea.

IMD also predicted a fall in minimum temperature by 3-5°C in most parts of Northwest India during the next three days.