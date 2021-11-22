‘Jai Bhim’ director apologises to Vanniyar community after row

TJ Gnanavel has finally responded to the current controversy surrounding his recent film Jai Bhim, expressing apologies for inadvertently hurting the feelings of the Vanniyar community.

Gnanavel stated in a message posted on his Twitter handle that he accepts full responsibility for the incident and it is unjust to single out Suriya.

He further said that his film is based on genuine incidents and he aimed to depict tribal people’s suffering. He also added that he was surprised by some of the responses to the video.

In regards to the contentious calendar scenario, Gnanavel said: ‘Our intention was not to represent any community through the shot of the calendar. It was only supposed to reflect the year 1995 the story is set in. It was a shot that appeared for just a few seconds on screen and completely went unnoticed in the post-production’.

Gnanavel went on to say that the video was seen by a few individuals before the film was released on Amazon Prime and if someone had pointed out that particular image, it would have been erased. When the shot was discovered following the November 1 release, it was replaced the next morning.

Gnanavel further added: ‘As a director, I take full responsibility for whatever has happened. It is unfair to hold Suriya responsible for the controversy. I apologize to him and everyone’.

Jai Bhim is a gritty courtroom drama about the struggle for the oppressed and injustice based on caste. Suriya plays Chandru, a real-life lawyer who dedicated his life to fighting for the underprivileged without charging a single dollar. Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose are among the cast members.