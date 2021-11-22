‘Jungle raj exists in two places in the world, North Korea and West Bengal’: BJP

Kolkata: BJP West Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar accused that the ruling Trinamool Congress is running jungle raj in the state. He criticized the TMC for holding a sit-in outside the BJP state headquarters in Kolkata to protest against alleged violence on its workers in Tripura and arrest of TMC leader. He accused that TMC workers tore posters and festoons of the BJP during dharna.

‘Jungle raj exists in West Bengal. There are two places in the world, North Korea and West Bengal, where this prevails’, said Sukanta Majumdar.

The BJP leader also said that more than 50 BJP workers were killed in West Bengal after the assembly elections. He asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to look into her own backyard instead of other states.