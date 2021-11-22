Kamal Haasan hospitalized after testing COVID-19 positive

Kamal Haasan was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for COVID-19. He just returned from the United States, where he launched his clothing brand, Kamal’s House of Khaddar. The actor had a little cough following his trip and was taken to the hospital for additional treatment.

In a Tamil tweet, Kamal Haasan disclosed on November 22 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He said: ‘After my return from the US, I had a slight cough. When I got tested, my Covid-19 results turned out to be positive. I have been quarantined at a hospital in Chennai. People should realise that Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and must take utmost precaution’.

?????????? ????? ???????? ????????? ???? ????? ?????? ????????. ???????? ????????? ?????? ?????? ??????????. ??????????????? ???????????????? ????????????. ???????? ??????????? ?????????????????? ???????? ???????? ??????????? ????????. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

Kamal Haasan’s apparel brand, KH House of Khaddar, was launched last week in collaboration with costume designer Amritha Ram. The concept behind the brand is to promote khadi as a textile. Kamal Haasan said in a statement: ‘Chicago is a special city with a rich history. The desi culture here speaks for itself. We needed the right city to showcase our brand. The population here understands both fragrance and clothing more than anywhere else in North America’.

Also Read: ‘Jai Bhim’ director apologises to Vanniyar community after row

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is presently hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 on Vijay Television.