Mohanlal releases ‘Countdown motion poster’ of ‘Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea’

Mollywood Superstar Mohanlal on Monday released the ‘Countdown motion poster’ of ‘Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea’, the much-awaited movie slated for release. The countdown motion poster has been released 10 days before the release of the movie.

‘Counting the days, aren’t you? Presenting the Countdown Motion Poster of #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham, having its worldwide theatre release on December 2nd, 2021! #MarakkarFromDec2’, the actor penned the post.

‘Marakkar’, the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time, has a budget of Rs 100 crore. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Ashirvad Cinemas, the film stars Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun, Sunil Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles. Priyadarshan and Ani IV Sasi have penned the script, and the action scenes of the film are choreographed by Thyagarajan and Kasu Neda.

‘Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea’ was awarded as the Best Picture at the National Film Awards. ‘Marakkar’ has also come first in the much awaited New Indian Movies and Shows (most anticipated Indian movie) category at IMDB.