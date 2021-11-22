OnePlus 9RT may soon launch in India, with a different name

The OnePlus 9RT was recently released in China as a replacement for this year’s ‘T’ edition. While we had hoped to see the smartphone in India shortly, there is still no indication on when it will be available. However, new information has emerged that suggests the phone will be released in India under a different name.

The OnePlus 9RT has reportedly emerged on the Google Supported Devices List and Google Play Listing website, according to popular tipster Mukul Sharma. It is, however, known under the moniker ‘OnePlus RT.’ As a result, a name change could be on the cards. The model number OP5154L1 was discovered on it.

The OnePlus 9RT is most likely the phone with the same model number that was recently detected on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). The device has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It, like the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB are the three RAM/storage choices available.

There are three back cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The phone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support of 65W rapid charging. The device will run on ColorOS based on Android 11.

It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and is available in three colours: black, silver, and green. The phone is priced at CNY 3,299 in China (around Rs 38,800). It’s possible that the price in India will be comparable.