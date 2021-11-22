Pixel 6a design renders leaked; Read on

Google recently unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, both of which feature significant modifications. Now it’s time to focus on the Pixel 6a, the lineup’s mid-range option since we now have the first rendered photos of the device.

The Pixel 6a is likely to have the same design as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, according to popular tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer of OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles). We’re likely to see the same massive rear camera hump and a punch-hole display in the centre. The Pixel 6-inspired dual-colour scheme is also visible.

So… Here comes your very first and very early look at the #Google #Pixel6a! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/7kzPc5STEU pic.twitter.com/Us8H6haEh8 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 20, 2021

Dual rear cameras and an LED flash are visible on the black camera strip. The ‘G’ logo may be found on the back panel. A back panel made of glass is also expected.

The phone also has right-side volume and power buttons, a left-side SIM tray slot, and a bottom-end USB Type-C port (together with speaker and microphone grille). The phone will lack a 3.5mm audio jack, just like its older brothers. If this occurs, it will be the first time a Pixel A series phone has been released without it.

In addition, the Pixel 6a is rumoured to have dimensions of 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm with a 6.2-inch screen. This is a smaller display than the Pixel 6, which has a 6.4-inch screen.