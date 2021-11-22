PM Boris Johnson orders to review English Channel migrant crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a cross-government study of the migrant crisis as he is ‘exasperated’ by the failure to reduce the number of crossings from France.

Frustration about the number of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel from French coasts has flared in recent days, with the arrival of over 1,000 refugees in southern England in a single day last week. This year, approximately 22,000 migrants have crossed the border.

According to the Times, Johnson has appointed cabinet office minister Stephen Barclay to oversee government efforts to identify solutions and to ensure that departments other than Priti Patel’s home ministry, play their part.