PM Modi likely to lead all-party meet on Sunday ahead of winter session of Parliament

New Delhi: An all-party meet has been called on November 28 at 11 am, ahead of the winter session of the Parliament. The meeting is likely to be held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the cancellation of farm laws and the farmers’ demand of a law on Minimum Support price are expected to come up at the meet.

The same evening the BJP will hold its parliamentary executive meeting. The NDA floor leaders are expected to meet around 3 pm. The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on November 29 and is expected to conclude on December 23. Issues including the further demands of farmers and violence in Tripura are expected to be brought up by the opposition parties during the party meet and the Parliament session.