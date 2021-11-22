Rohit Sharma’s reaction to Deepak Chahar’s 95-metre six goes viral

India won the series 3-0 with a 73-run victory over New Zealand on Sunday. Team India set a tough goal of 185 runs for the Black Caps, with Rohit Sharma’s magnificent 56-run knock off 31 balls and Deepak Chahar’s cameo towards the end. Among the many memorable moments, Rohit Sharma’s response to Deepak Chahar’s 95-meter six has wowed social media followers.

Deepak Chahar hammered Adam Milne for a 95-meter six at long-on on the fourth ball of the 20th over. Rohit Sharma shouted for Deepak Chahar and even greeted him from the dugout, impressed by the distance of the six and his cameo. Chahar was brought in after Harshal Patel was removed by a hit-wicket. Chahar faced speedster Adam Milne in the penultimate over and hit 19 runs to give the Men in Blue the upper hand heading into the interval.

India won the three-match series 3-0 after defeating New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20 International on Sunday. India produced 184 for seven after deciding to bat. Rohit Sharma blasted 56 off 31 balls while Ishan Kishan made 29 off 21 balls. New Zealand only managed 111 all out in 17.2 overs, despite Martin Guptill’s 51 off 36 balls. Axar Patel, a left-arm spinner, was the most successful Indian bowler, taking three wickets. Axar Patel was named Man of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma was named Man of the Series after scoring 159 runs at an average of 53 in three matches.

In a two-match Test series, Team India will face the World Test champions. The two tests will be held on November 25-29 in Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium and December 3-7 in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.