SC permits to continue on interim order; TN set to raise water level on Mullaperiyar dam to 142 ft

New Delhi: The Supreme Court stated on Monday that the interim order to maintain the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam as per the rule curve approved by the Central Water Commission shall be continued in the current situation. The apex court added that this ruling can be followed until a final decision is made on the matter.

The court added that the petitions Mullaperiyar would be heard after the hearing of the other two cases, which are currently being considered in detail. The hearing will start on December 10. The court also said that the hearing will be preponed if the other two cases are finished quicker than expected. With this ruling, Tamil Nadu will be able to raise the water level of the dam to 142 ft by November 30.

An interim order issued by the Supreme Court on October 28 has stated that the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam should be maintained as per the rule curve approved by the Central Water Commission. According to the rule curve approved by the Central Water Commission, the maximum water level in the dam on November 30 is 142 feet. However, in the interim order, the court directed the oversight committee to assess the situation and take appropriate action in case of an emergency.

The court also asked senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, who appeared for the state government, whether there was a need for urgent intervention in any matter while considering the petitions on the Mullaperiyar issue. Gupta replied to the court that the petitions should be heard immediately adding that no other urgent order was required. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu informed the court that a report on the leakage in the dam has been handed over to Kerala. However, the advocate for the Periyar Protection Movement, V K Biju, demanded Tamil Nadu to produce the report of the study conducted by the officials from both states.