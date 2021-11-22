Shreya Ghoshal introduces her son Devyaan to the world; Reveals his face for the first time

Shreya Ghoshal, who is recognised for her beautiful voice, seems to be in the peak of happiness in life right now. The melody queen welcomed motherhood early this year and seems to enjoy her new role a great deal.

Shreya, who is quite active on social media, has made a point of hiding her son’s face in every photo she has uploaded with him. The new mommy, on the other hand, grabbed the internet by storm when she eventually unveiled her little prince to the world.

On Monday, the singer shared the pictures of her little prince Devyaan on her Instagram handle and wrote: ‘Hi everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today. Currently, I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me. Thank you all for sending me your love and blessings’.

Shreya gave birth to her baby on 22 May this year. In the first week of March, she revealed that she was expecting a child. In February 2015, the singer got married to Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a low-key ceremony.