SUV ploughs into Christmas parade in the US: 5 dead, more than 40 injured

On Sunday, an SUV ploughed through a Christmas parade in the small town of Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing five people and injuring more than 40 others including young children.

After the incident that struck a crowd of roughly 72,000 people, 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters that one person had been arrested and a car had been seized.

Thompson said it was unclear whether the event was related to terrorism, but stated that there was no additional threat and the police order advising people to seek shelter had been revoked.

A video uploaded to YouTube showed a red sport utility vehicle speeding into the parade, running over more than a dozen people before onlookers rushed to help.