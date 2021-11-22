‘The farmers of India have not been satisfied with any government effort till date’: BJP leader Uma Bharti

New Delhi: BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti said that Prime Minister’s announcement to withdraw the farm laws left her speechless. The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that the move shows the failure of BJP workers to properly communicate the benefits of the laws to farmers.

‘The farmers of India have not been satisfied with any government effort till date. I am from a farmer family. My two elder brothers are still dependent on agriculture. I have constant communication with them. I have a lively connection with my native village’, tweeted Uma Bharti.

She also said that the Union government and BJP could not face the constant propaganda of the opposition regarding the agricultural laws. Uma Bharti claimed that Narendra Modi’s style of functioning which is characterized by mutual coordination is unprecedented in the world’s political and democratic history.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws will be rolled back.