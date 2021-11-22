This is no big deal; Dravid comments on India’s victory against Kiwis

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid has said that despite the complete victory in the Twenty20 series against New Zealand, the victory over the tired New Zealand team should be viewed with realism. Dravid said he was happy to be able to start successfully as the head coach of the Indian team. He also stated that it was not easy for New Zealand to play three matches in the next six days after the Twenty20 World Cup final. New Zealand lost to Australia in the World Cup final on November 14.

India won the series (3-0) against New Zealand without regular faces like Virat Kohli, Jaspreet Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami. It was also the first series between Dravid and Rohit Sharma as a full-time coach and captain.