Truck driver and 3 associates flee with Amazon products worth Rs 1.64 Cr; arrested

Bengaluru: A truck driver and three of his associates who had fled with Amazon goods worth Rs 1.64 crore were arrested on Sunday by Kolar police in Karnataka. The accused have been identified as Badrul Hak alias Vasi Ajay, a native of Assam who was the driver of the truck, Abhinath and Abdul Hussain, who are also from Assam, and a Bengaluru resident named Pradeep HR.

The incident took place on October 30 near Nagalapura Gate in Kolar taluk, 50 km from Bengaluru. Police officials said that they received a complaint from Sudhakar, the transport manager of a Bengaluru firm that provides logistics support to Amazon. Around 3.15 am on October 30, goods from an Amazon facility in Budigere Industrial area near Devanahalli were loaded on the truck bearing registration number KA-05 AD-0956, driven by Vasi Ajay. The truck was headed for the Amazon facility at Anugondanahalli near Hosakote about 15 km away.

The consignment included mobile phones, cosmetics, laptops and 300 other varieties of goods, totalling 4,027 items. By 5am, the staff came to know that the vehicle was heading in the wrong direction and had crossed Hoskote, after which its GPS was switched off. Following several hours’ search, staff found the vehicle at Nagalapura Gate, 145km from the scheduled spot. Upon checking, the staff found that all the goods were missing from the truck and the staff filed a police complaint with Kolar rural police.

Acting on the complaint, the police managed to track the accused and arrested them. Probe revealed that the accused had arranged another truck on October 30 and had transferred all the stolen goods to it. Police also found that there was no background verification done. They added that the accused men planned to sell it at retail or wholesale markets and make a profit of at least Rs one crore.