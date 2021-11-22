UK approves Covaxin for international travellers

London: Bharat Biotech manufactured Covaxin, one of the vaccines being administered in India to protect against Covid-19, is now in the UK’s approved list of Covid-19 vaccines for international travellers. The news comes as a huge relief for thousands of travellers from India fully vaccinated with Covaxin, planning travel to the UK without the need for a pre-departure PCR test or self-isolation at the address, stated on their compulsory Passenger Locator Forms.

‘From 4 am on Monday 22 November, the government will recognise vaccines on the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) at the border’, the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed. ‘As a result, Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin will be added to our existing list of approved vaccine for inbound travel, benefitting more fully vaccinated passengers’, it said. Like other fully vaccinated travellers, including those vaccinated with Covishield, they are mandated to pre-book a PCR or Lateral Flow Test on arrival in England, to be taken before the end of day 2.

Earlier this month, the Bharat Biotech manufactured Covaxin – the second most used covid vaccine in India, had received its WHO EUL status. This has resulted in the UK announcing plans to include it on its list of approved Covid vaccines from November 22.