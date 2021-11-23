Russia sends before and after picture of Beirut explosion to Lebanon

On Monday, after talks with Lebanese Foreign Minister in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia .has handed over to Lebanon , the satellite pictures of the Beirut port before and after a massive explosion last year.

Following a request from Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos agreed to deliver the photographs last week. The explosion was the country’s biggest calamity in peacetime.

‘We sent along materials created by Roscosmos… satellite photographs, at the request of the Lebanese government and we hope they will aid in the examination of the incident’s origins. This problem is currently being given significant consideration in Lebanon, and we hope that it will be resolved soon,’ Lavrov stated to the press.

On August 4, 2020, the blast, which was one of the world’s largest non-nuclear explosions, killed over 215 people, injured hundreds and destroyed the Lebanese capital. The investigation is still going on.

Lavrov added that he and his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, talked about the possibility of Russian enterprises helping to restore infrastructure that was destroyed in the disaster.

Lavrov did not specify which firms might be involved.