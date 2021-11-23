A Sixer on the last Ball ! Shah Rukh leads TN to victory!

Tamil Nadu retained the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after beating neighbouring Karnataka in a thrilling final. Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka by four wickets in a thrilling match. After losing the toss and opting to bat, Karnataka scored 151 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. Tamil Nadu won by six wickets in the last ball of the innings.

In the last over bowled by Pratik Jain, Tamil Nadu needed 16 runs to win. Shah Rukh Khan and Sai Kishore at the crease. Shah Rukh Khan hit a six off the last ball of the 19th over to set a target of 16 off six balls in the final over.

Sai Kishore hit the first ball to the boundary. Later, Tamil Nadu’s target was reduced to five runs off one ball. Shah Rukh Khan was at the crease. He smashed Pratik Jain’s ball into the gallery through the deep square leg to give Tamil Nadu the victory.

Shah Rukh Khan was unbeaten on 33 off 15 balls with one four and three sixes. N. Jagadeesan scored 41 off 46 balls with two fours and a six and became the top scorer for the team. Hari Nishant (23 off 12 balls) and skipper Vijay Shankar (18 off 22 balls) were the other notable contributors. Meanwhile, Sai Sudarshan (9 off 12 balls), Sanjay Yadav (5) and Mohammad (5) couldn’t contribute much. Sai Kishore was unbeaten on six off three balls. KC Kariyappa took two wickets for 23 runs in four overs for Karnataka. Pratik Jain, Vidyadhar Patil, Karun Nair and Praveen Dubey took one wicket each.