Airtel to increase Prepaid plans from November 26; Revised price here

Bharati Airtel has announced a full overhaul of its prepaid mobile prices with effect from November 26th. Prepaid plans will see a price hike of at least Rs. 20, with certain packages experiencing increases of up to Rs. 501. The price rise was implemented, according to Airtel, to provide for an adequate return on capital and a financially healthy company strategy. Airtel had indicated that the average revenue per user (ARPU) should be Rs. 200, rising to Rs. 300 in the future.

The company’s premium prepaid combo plan would now cost Rs. 2,999, up from Rs. 2,498 before. The plan has a 365-day validity period and includes 2GB of data each day, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited calling. Airtel’s Rs. 1,498 prepaid package which offers 24 GB annual data would now cost Rs. 1,799. The company’s Rs. 698 Plan which offers same benefits as the Rs. 2,999 plan, but with an 84-day validity period will be revised to Rs 839.

In addition, the Rs. 598 prepaid pack with an 84-day validity period and 1.5GB of daily data will be priced at Rs. 719. Similarly, the Rs. 449 prepaid plan will now be Rs. 549, an increase of Rs. 100. The 399 rupees has been increased to 479 rupees. This plan offers the same benefits as the Rs. 719 plan, however the validity duration is 56 days.