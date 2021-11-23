America issues ‘Do Not Travel’ warning for Germany and Denmark

As there is a surge in Covid-19 infections in Germany and Denmark, on Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department has cautioned the citizens against travelling to those countries.

The CDC raised its travel warning for the two European countries to ‘Level Four: Very High,’ advising Americans to stay away, while the State Department issued ‘Do Not Travel’ warnings for both countries.

The CDC has classified about 75 destinations throughout the world as Level Four, including Austria, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Greece, Norway, Switzerland, Romania, Ireland and the Czech Republic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told conservative party leaders on Monday that the steps being taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Europe’s largest economy were insufficient and that tougher action was required.

In Germany, the number of cases has been rising, particularly among the elderly, who received their first two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the beginning of the year and among youngsters who are not eligible for vaccination.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated earlier this month that European countries must work harder to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further as deaths and new cases rise.

The WHO’s Hans Kluge cautioned that current transmission rates in 53 European nations are ‘gravely concerning,’ and new cases are approaching record highs, aggravated by the virus’ highly transmissable Delta version. ‘We need to shift our methods from reacting to COVID-19 outbreaks to preventing them in the first place,’ he said.

In locations where hospitals are overflowing with COVID-19 patients, Germany has already opted to restrict substantial portions of public life.

After announcing some renewed restrictions last week, Austria enforced a complete COVID-19 shutdown on Monday. On Friday, Germany’s acting health minister, Jens Spahn, warned that the country could follow the measures taken by Austria.