Anand Rai movie ‘Atrangi Re’ heads for direct release on Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai announced on Tuesday that his latest movie ‘Atrangi Re’ will be heading for a direct release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. The romantic-musical drama, written by Rai’s long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma, stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Akshay Kumar features in a special role in the film.

The filmmaker took to social media handles to announce that the trailer of the film will be out on Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar. He also shared the first look of his lead characters. ‘If magic in every frame is what you seek, look no further than @akshaykumar in this atrangi love story’. Trailer of #AtrangiRe tomorrow’, he penned. The makers are yet to announce a release date for ‘Atrangi Re’.

‘Atrangi Re’ was initially scheduled for worldwide release on February 14, 2021 in theatres. The shoot and the release of the movie got delayed due to Covid-19. Produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, the movie will feature music by A R Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.