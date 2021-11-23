Anti Cheat update for PUBG: New State; Extra Medals for players

The freshly released battle royale game by Krafton, PUBG: New State, is getting an update that increases anti-cheating mechanisms. The update is presently trickling out to Android users, with the developer stating that iOS players will receive it soon. Players will be unable to play PUBG: New State unless they have the newest update loaded on their devices. As part of this update, Krafton has also revealed a special reward for players.

PUBG: New State will not work on Android smartphones unless players update the game, Krafton stated in a blog post. If the game is not updated, users will be sent to the Google Play Store or the Samsung Galaxy Store. Players will receive three Chicken Medals as a reward for downloading this update. It’s worth mentioning that iOS gamers — or Survivors, as the game refers to them — will get the update shortly because it’s presently in the works.

This is the first of many updates that PUBG: New State will make to improve anti-cheating features. These procedures are aimed at detecting and limiting the use of cheating techniques by gamers. Players risk being banned if they are caught utilising unethical or hacking methods while playing the game.