Flooding destroys genetic samples collected over 25 years at Bengaluru’s JNCASR

Flooding at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru, prompted by persistent rain, has ruined genetic samples dating back 25 years, as well as the equipments worth several million on Sunday.

Rainwater had inundated the premises of JNCASR, which is located in Jakkur near Rachenahalli lake. Sewage water too flooded the lab, obliterating genetic material that had been saved for 25 years.

JNCASR president GU Kulkarni said that the water level inside the campus increased to a height of one metre, turning several departments into islands. ‘We are yet to assess the damage that has taken place’, he added.

JNCASR contains departments for materials chemistry and physics, engineering mechanics, evolutionary and organismal biology, molecular biology and genetics, new chemistry, theoretical sciences, education technology, and geodynamics, which are spread out across 50 acres.

‘With sewage water gushing in, the research material, computers, samples as well as other materials have been totally destroyed’, a student of the centre said.

Three sewer drains connecting to Rachenahalli lake are located near the centre, but rain caused water to reach the campus on Sunday night.

The Department of Science and Technology of the Union government established JNCASR in 1989 as a multidisciplinary research centre. The centre was founded by Bharat Ratna recipient and scientist Prof C N R Rao, who also serves as its honorary president.