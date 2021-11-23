Gun sales via Facebook; Goonda gang arrested in Delhi

A notorious goonda leader Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang were arrested by the Delhi Police for selling guns and ammunition through Facebook. A search by the Delhi Police’s cybercrime unit turned up a Facebook group selling photos and videos showing the weapons.

Lawrence Bishnoi is a member of a gang that has been involved in several shootings and kidnappings. Police tracked down some of the arms deals carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang through Facebook group and found some profiles. A member of an arms trafficking gang was also caught in the investigation. Delhi Police Cyber ??Cell DCP KPS ??Malhotra said the man was identified as Hitesh Rajput. He was approached by the police through a fake profile after receiving information that he was selling firearms and other weapons on Facebook. He was then contracted to buy guns and was arrested in Manipur, Haryana on the pretext of handing over money. Police confiscated his phone for further investigation.