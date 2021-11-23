‘Hindu villains did not create an issue’: Rohit Shetty questions criticisms on Muslim representation in Sooryavanshi

Action comedy director Rohit Shetty responded to the criticisms arising towards his recent film Sooryavanshi, querying that why his Hindu villains did not create an issue earlier. In an interview with The Quint, the filmmaker said that while making the movie, there was no specific thought behind making villains out of a certain caste or religion.

In the interview, Rohit Shetty was enquired about ‘bad Muslim-good Muslim’ narrative in Sooryavanshi. ‘If I ask you one question – Jaykant Shikre (the antagonist in Singham, essayed by Prakash Raj) was a Hindu, then came in this universe (Rohit Shetty’s cop universe which includes Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba), a Hindu Godman who was the villain. In Simmba, Durva Yashwant Ranade (played by Sonu Sood) was a Maharashtrian. In these three films, negative forces were Hindu. Why wasn’t that a problem?’, the director questioned.

‘If there is a terrorist who is from Pakistan, what caste will he be? We (creators of Sooryavanshi) are not talking about caste.” The filmmaker also said certain segments of people are viewing it as problematic but he never ‘thought that way’ while making the film. There is a thought with which a film is made. Why is it being discussed? If we have a sleeper cell then what caste will a sleeper cell be? Why is a bad and good person being linked to caste, when we as makers never thought about it? If it was wrong, everyone would have talked about it…few people are talking, it is their point of view which they need to change, not us’, he added.

Rohit further said that he knows his audience very well, and ensures that he does not hurt their sentiments. He added that controversies can happen for anything and he focuses on making his target audience comfortable.

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, Sooryavanshi also featured Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in guest roles. The movie revolves around the chase between cops and terrorists who intend to attack Mumbai with a huge horde of RDX. All the main villains in the film are shown to have crossed the border from Pakistan and are staying in India.