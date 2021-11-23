Illegal adoption case: DNA test of Anupama and child proves positive

Thiruvananthapuram: The DNA test of the child and the parents Anupama and Ajith in the illegal adoption case turned positive on Tuesday. The samples were collected on Monday. The child was brought back to Kerala from his foster parents for the procedure. The test was crucial to establish the biological parentage to assert her claim to get the baby back, which was allegedly given for adoption against her will.

A team of experts from the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram, collected the blood sample of the baby, who has been put in a child care facility in the State capital on Monday morning. Besides the District Child Protection Officer, the staff of the Child Welfare Committee, Thiruvananthapuram, were also present when the sample was collected. Blood samples of Anupama and Ajith were taken yesterday afternoon.