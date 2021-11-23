Kaikala Satyanarayana’s daughter reacts to the actor’s fake death news

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana was recently brought to the hospital and stated to be in severe condition. However, according to reports, his health is improving and he no longer requires ventilator assistance.

On the other hand, a few TV news channels reported Kaikala Satyanarayana is no more. His daughter Rama Devi has debunked the rumours and said that her father is recuperating, while urging the television media not to spread false information about her father.

‘My father is responding to treatment. He is recovering steadily. He has started interacting with us. Yesterday, he gave a thumbs-up to the doctor, Madala Ravi garu. Nobody needs to be worried. TV channels should stop showing bad news’, Rama Devi said.

On Sunday, megastar Chiranjeevi took to his twitter handle and said that he spoke with the legendary actor on the phone and his health is better.

As per a health advisory provided by the hospital earlier, he has been on breathing support and tracheotomy at home following post-Covid sequelea.