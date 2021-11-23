Kerala Govt’s decision to increase liquor outlets: Congress leader VM Sudheeran approaches High Court

Kochi: Congress leader and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President VM Sudheeran lodged a review petition in the Kerala High Court on Tuesday, against the decision of state government to increase the number of liquor outlets in the state. Earlier, the excise commissioner had notified the High Court that the Government is considering a proposal to open 175 additional retail liquor outlets in the state.

‘The State Government is trying to increase the number of outlets under the guise of the court’s intervention in the contempt case’, the petition stated.

A report submitted by the excise commissioner to the court explained that the long queues in front of liquor outlets are due to the low number of outlets in the state, when compared to the population. The information was given while considering a petition regarding the non-implementation of the Court’s order to provide a dignified way to citizens to buy liquor from Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) outlets.