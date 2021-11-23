‘No free biryani’: Hotel manager faces attack

A hotel manager was attacked by three assailants outside his eatery in Pune’s Hingne Khurd area for allegedly denying them free biryani. As per the police report, the incident happened on Saturday around 11:10 pm at the Vishranti Nagar hotel in the Hingne Khurd area. Three people entered the hotel and attacked the manager, Biraswar Das.

In addition to attacking the manager with a sharp object, the attackers damaged some kitchen equipment and a computer. Rs 940 in cash has also been taken by the assailants. The Indian Express reported that the manager notified the police of the incident and was immediately taken to a hospital for primary treatment. Hotel owner Lakshman Sonawane, 24, filed a complaint with the Sinhagad Police Station regarding the three attackers.

An FIR has been filed by the police citing sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in attempting to commit robbery), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act.