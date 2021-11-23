Ola scooter is now available at Kochi; Test drive will begin soon

Ola Electric is set to expand the test run of the electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro in more cities across the country. The company plans to roll out test scooters in thousands of cities and towns in the coming weeks. Ola Electric has announced that it will be offering a test drive by December 15 to anyone currently waiting to purchase a vehicle or complete the booking process.

The S1 and S1 Pro will be tested in Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Tirupur, Jaipur and Nagpur on the 27th. These scooters have already started to run in cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata since Nov 10th. They have been tested in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai and Pune from the 19th.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, Ola Electric’s Chief Business Officer, claims that thousands of e – scooters are seen and driven every day. He added that the S1 range’s sleek design, high performance, technical excellence and ride comfort is appealing to those who book the vehicle. The scooters are scheduled to roll out on test runs in thousands of cities. He added that a test drive will be available by mid-December for those who are currently interested in e-scooters.