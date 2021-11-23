Param Bir Singh was forced to take back complaint against Anil Deshmukh, claims his lawyer

Lawyer of Param Bir Singh, Puneet Bali claims that his client was coerced to withdraw his corruption charge against Nationalist Congress Party politician and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

‘Former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh has appealed to the court that he is being victimised since he has written to the CBI. Sanjay Pandey told him that if he takes back the complaint against the then home minister then things will settle for him’, Bali said before the Supreme Court.

‘He was told if he did not do it, then he will face cases. So listening to our detailed arguments, Supreme Court has given notice to the CBI and Maharashtra and provided interim protection to him from arrest’, he added.

On Monday, the Supreme Court gave Singh interim protection from arrest and ordered him to cooperate with the probe. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on December 6 by the Supreme Court.

Singh was charged with six cases of extortion after writing a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging corruption and wrongdoing against then-Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh. Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was ousted from his role as Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and promoted to be the General Commander of the Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh.