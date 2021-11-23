Prime Subscription Price will increase from Dec 14

Last month, Amazon Prime subscription fees in India, is reportedly being hiked up to Rs 500/- per year However, there was no indication as to when the hiked fees would be implemented. The higher Amazon Prime subscription costs will go into effect next month, according to the company.

Starting December 14, Amazon Prime is expected to be available for Rs 1,499 per year. The yearly subscription is now priced at Rs 999. While the Amazon Prime website does not provide a release date, it has begun to state that the price has increased to Rs 1,499 in India. The price of Rs 999 is a ‘Last Chance Offer.’

Prices for the other subscription options will be adjusted as well. The three-month subscription will now cost Rs 459, a significant increase above the previous price of Rs 329. The monthly package will now cost Rs 179, rather than Rs 129 as it was previously.

Amazon Prime membership provides access to video content via Prime Video, as well as free 1-day and 2-day shipping, Amazon Prime Music, special offers and deals, Amazon Prime Gaming, and more.