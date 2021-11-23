Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor to star in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are ready to share screen space once more in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, after spooking the public with ‘Roohi’. Dharma Productions unveiled the project on Monday with a brief trailer that hinted to the film theme as cricket. A blue jersey, a cricket ball, and Janhvi and Rajkummar as Mahendra and Mahima are featured in the video.

Also Read: Yamuna Expressway likely to be named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Sharing the video, Dharma Productions’ Twitter handle wrote: ‘It takes a partnership of the hearts to achieve a dream! Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, a match made for the winning streak! Coming to cinemas near you on 7th October, 2022’. The film is directed and co-written by Sharan Sharma.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor’s next films are Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry.

Badhaai Do, HIT: The First Case and Monica, O My Darling are among Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming films.