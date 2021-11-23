Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid reappointed as PM in Kuwait – state news agency

On Tuesday, Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid was reappointed prime minister and given the task of building the Gulf OPEC oil producer’s third government this year in the midst of a domestic political crisis.

Sheikh Sabah, who has been Prime Minister since late 2019, was reappointed by an Emiri order issued by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, according to state news agency KUNA.

Last week, Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah temporarily delegated some of his most important constitutional responsibilities to his designated successor, the crown prince, including choosing the prime minister and swearing in the cabinet.

The emir had already accepted the resignation of the cabinet as part of measures to end a months-long impasse between the administration and opposition parliamentarians. To ease the situation, he also granted an amnesty pardoning political dissidents.