Taking after the hike in tariff by Airtel, Vodafone-Idea too raise theirs; check out the revised rates

Mumbai: Service providers Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Tuesday announced the introduction of its new tariff plans for prepaid users in India, by raising tariff by upto 25%. The new plans will be available starting Thursday, November 25, 2021. The announcement came a day after Bharti Airtel brought a similar increase to their tariff rates.

‘The new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry. These tariff plans will allow VIL to continue improving India’s Fastest Mobile Network, verified by Ookla®, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications. Vi remains committed to play its role in accelerating the realization of the Digital India vision of the government’, the company statement read.

The basic voice tariff has increased from Rs 79 to Rs 99 for 28 days plan. Similarly the voice-cum-data tariff for 365 days plan has been increased from Rs 2,358 to Rs 2,899. The tariff for the basic data top up plan has increased from Rs 48 to 58 for 28 days plan. And for the 56 days data plan, the tariff has increased from Rs 351 to Rs 418.

Airtel has announced its tariff raise yesterday, claiming at an ‘aim to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 200 and eventually to Rs 300’ and ‘to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model’. Airtel’s updated tariff plans will go into effect on November 26. Jio, the largest telecom service provider by market share, is yet to announce any such change.

