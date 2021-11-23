Tanishaa Mukerji to make a Bollywood comeback with ‘Code Name Abdul’

Tanishaa Mukerji has been out of the spotlight for a few years now. The actress, who was a well-known figure in the Bollywood industry throughout the 2000s, hasn’t acted in a film since 2016. After a long absence, the actress is ready to make a comeback in the forthcoming film ‘Code Name Abdul’.

Tanishaa Mukerji just announced the release date of her Bollywood return, Code Name Abdul, on her Instagram handle. The actress also shared a poster of her character. According to reports, the actress would portray a Muslim woman. She penned, ‘The wait is over. #CodeNameAbdul releasing. See you in the cinemas on 10th Dec 2021’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and friends overwhelmed her with affection. Vivan Bhathena seemed astonished to see Tanishaa in such a new form. Deanne Panday, on the other hand, wished the actress ‘all the best’ in the comments section.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor to star in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film

Eshwar Gunturu directs the forthcoming criminal thriller ‘Code Name Abdul’. The narrative of the film is said to revolve around a top-secret mission assigned to RAW. While Tanishaa plays the lead, newcomer Akku Kulhari also makes an appearance.