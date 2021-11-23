UP: Father rapes daughter, culprit sentenced to death

Bahraich: A 40-year-old man was sentenced to death on Tuesday by a court in Uttar Pradesh for raping his minor daughter. Additional Session Judge Nitin Kumar Pandey also imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 on the culprit, who belonged to a village under Sujauli police station.

Special district government counsel advocate Sant Pratap Singh said that the court has sentenced the man after convicting him in less than three months after the registration of the case against him. The father had married his daughter to a man, but brought her back home after her nikah, and sexually assaulted her.

The case was registered according to the complaint filed by the mother of the 14-year-old victim on the 25th of August, after she found her husband raping their daughter. Afterwards, the victim revealed to her mother and brother that she had been facing the same trauma for the past two years, but kept quiet by reason of her father’s threats. A case under section 376 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered after the woman’s complaint, and the accused was arrested and put on trial.