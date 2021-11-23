Yamuna Expressway likely to be named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yamuna Expressway is expected to be renamed after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The renaming will most likely take place on November 25 during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

At the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and top BJP officials are expected to make a formal declaration about the renaming of the expressway.

A senior BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity, said, ‘The decision [to rename the expressway] has been taken to give a token of respect to the most loved politicians in India. AB Vajpayee is respected by all, across party lines, and the renaming of the expressway will remind future generations about his greatness’.

The foundation-laying ceremony for the Noida airport, a significant infrastructure project of Yogi Adityanath’s administration, takes place ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, which will be held early next year.