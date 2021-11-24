35% of UP assembly members face criminal cases: Report

As many as 35% of Uttar Pradesh assembly members had criminal charges outstanding against them, according to a study conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) before the state’s elections next year. 27% of them are dealing with major issues.

The ADR examined the statements of 369 MPs and found that seven of them are facing murder charges, 36 attempted murder charges and two crimes against women.

‘106 (35%) out of 304 MLAs (members of legislative assembly) from (ruling) BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), 18 (37%) out of 49 MLAs from SP (Samajwadi Party), 5 (31%) out of 16 MLAs from BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) and 1 (14%) out of 7 MLAs from INC (Congress) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits’, said ADR’s report based on the analysis.

Mukhtar Ansari of the BSP and Vijay Kumar of the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal face 16 criminal charges.

As per ADR, the percentage of MLAs facing criminal charges has decreased. ADR discovered that 47% of the 403 MLAs faced them in 2012. There are 313 crorepatis among the present legislators. The BJP now has 304 MLAs, with 235 of them being crorepatis. Among the SP’s 49 MLAs, 42 are crorepatis. There are 15 crorepatis in the BSP and five in the Congress. Guddu Jamali and Vinay Tiwari are the richest BSP MLAs. Nand Gopal Nandi and Siddhartha Nath Singh, both BJP MLAs and ministers, have overdue debts.

The Congress’s Ajay Kumar Lallu and the BJP’s Dhananjay and Vijay Rajbhar have the fewest assets. At least 95 legislators are high school dropouts, four are illiterate, and five have a diploma. At least 206 of the legislators are between the ages of 25 and 50, while 190 are between the ages of 51 and 80.