A fully decked bride forays into her University Exam hall, says prefers her studies

Everyone should have their priorities straightened out. And this young lady is a great source of motivation. A bride in Gujarat’s Rajkot became the centre of attention in an exam hall in a shimmering red wedding attire and jewellery.

Students couldn’t take their gaze away from her, not only because she was stunning, but also because she wasn’t dressed appropriately for writing an exam. However, when her story was revealed and teachers were taken aback. In the morning, Shivangi Bagthariya and her soon-to-be husband came to Shanti Niketan College to take the BSW (Bachelor of social work) 5th-semester exam.

All eyes were on her as she walked into the tense atmosphere of the class. Shivangi postponed her wedding vows because she needed to finish her last exam first.

Shivangi met reporters from The Times Of India after her examination and told her tale. She said that the examination schedule was not announced when her wedding date was set. Call it a coincidence, as both her exam date and the date of her wedding muhurat came together and she had to choose one. She notified her parents and prospective in-laws of the predicament and requested them to postpone the ‘muhurat’ a bit. And it was agreed upon by both families. Parth Padaliya, her fiance, drove her to the exam centre.

Shivangi not only completed her final test on time, but she also arrived at the mandap on time. She emphasised the significance of education for all people and advised parents and young girls to prioritise academics as well.

The young lady’s commitment to make her studies a priority and Parth’s family support is winning hearts on the internet.