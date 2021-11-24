Punjab Congress issues notice to Amarinder Singh’s wife over ‘anti-party remarks’

Chandigarh: All India Congress Committee’s Punjab unit has demanded an explanation from Congress MP over her alleged ‘anti-party’ remarks and activities. Preneet Kaur, who is married to former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, is asked to explain her stand within a period of seven days, failing which the party will take compulsory disciplinary action.

‘From the last many days, we are continuously receiving reports from Congress workers, MLA’s, leaders from Patiala and the media about your anti-party activities. This information and news has been coming ever since your husband Captain Amarinder Singh Ji resigned from the party and floated his own party: Punjab Lok Congress’, the letter written by State Congress in-charge, Harish Choudhary to Kaur read. ‘We are also made aware of your open announcements in the media about siding with your husband’s party’, it alleged.

When asked about joining her husband’s political venture, Preneet had reportedly said that she will side with her family, while talking to media at an event in Samana. The assembly elections in Punjab are slated in early 2022.