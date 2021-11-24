Apple sues Pegasus spyware makers

Apple has filed a lawsuit against NSO, manufacturer of Pegasus spyware in federal court. Apple has said that the leaking of phone data is ‘extremely serious’. Apple’s lawsuit seeks to prevent future scandals involving Pegasus. A few weeks ago, the United States blacklisted the NSO. The move was seen as facilitating the repressive policies of foreign countries.

More companies are likely to make a similar decision against the NSO. Apple has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Sanchos, California. Apple alleges that the NSO targeted the company and its customers with malicious spyware and malware. Earlier, WhatsApp had approached the court alleging that the NSO group was monitoring their customers through Pegasus spyware. NSO is the maker of controversial Pegasus spy software.