Banks to remain shut for 12 days in December: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 12 days in December. Bank holidays are declared by the apex bank in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Closing of Bank Accounts. Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

List of Holidays:

Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 3 – Goa, Tripura

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham: December 18- Meghalaya

Christmas (Christmas Eve): December 24- Mizoram, Meghalaya

Christmas: December 25- All over India

U Kiang Nangbah: December 30 – Meghalaya, Sikkim

New Year’s Eve: December 31- Manipur

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

December 5 – Sunday

December 11- Second Saturday of the month

December 12- Sunday

December 19- Sunday

December 25 – Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas

December 26- Sunday