Dubai Airport issues travel travel advisory for passengers

Dubai: Dubai Airport urged all passengers to reach the airport earlier as it is expecting heavy passenger rush for the next 11 days. It informed that only ticketed passengers will be allowed to enter Dubai International airport’s departure zone during peak hours and also asked passengers to check-in online to avoid queues.

As per the advisory, all passengers departing from Terminal 1 must reach the airport three hours before their departure. Those departing from Terminal 3 can check-in up to 24 hours ahead of their departure.

Also Read: Indian Navy to commission INS Vela submarine on Thursday

As per the data released by the authority, around 1.8 million passengers are expected to pass through Dubai International airport between November 25 and December 5. This is due to the long holidays in the emirate for UAE Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day. UAE residents will get 4-day holiday from December 1 to 4.