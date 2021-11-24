Formalities to repeal the three farm laws completed: Minister Thakur

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur informed on Wednesday that the Union Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed all the formalities to repeal the controversial farm laws. The Cabinet has approved The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, a bill to repeal the contentious farm laws, a week after the announcement of its repeal by the Prime Minister.

‘Today, the Union Cabinet led by PM completed formalities to repeal the three Farm Laws. During the upcoming session of the Parliament, it will be our priority to take back these three laws’, Thakur said, while addressing the cabinet briefing. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, one among the 26 new bills on the agenda of the government, has been listed for introduction and passage. The new bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament which begins on November 29.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 is sought to repeal the three farm laws that were implemented by the Centre- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers have been protesting against these laws since November 2020. Earlier on Friday, PM Modi has announced that the Union Government will repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month. He also assured that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).