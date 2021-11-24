Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from IS terrorists;

Former Indian cricketer and current MP Gautam Gambhir have received death threats. The terrorist organization IS has issued death threats against the star. It was Gambhir himself who released the information about the death threat. Security has been beefed up following a complaint lodged by the cricketer with the Delhi Police.

The death threat was received at Gambhir’s official email address. He had approached the Delhi Police asking them to take necessary security precautions on the basis of the threat.

‘This complaint is a continuation of a previous phone conversation. On Tuesday evening, Gautam Gambhir received death threats from the IS Kashmir unit at his official e-mail address. Its threat is to kill the MP and his family members. I urge you to take this matter seriously and take the necessary security precautions,’ Gambhir’s secretary Gaurav Arora said in a complaint to the Central District DCP.

DCP Shweta Chauhan confirmed that Gambhir had lodged a complaint about the death threat. The DCP also said that the security of the player has been increased accordingly.